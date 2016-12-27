Cheetahs race toward extinction - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cheetahs race toward extinction

Cheetahs, the world's fastest land animals, are now racing toward extinction.

These are the findings of a recent study published in the National Academy of Sciences. 

Scientists say only about 7,100 cheetahs remain in the world.

Cheetahs have lost 91 percent of their habitat. 

The study suggests securing land for Cheetahs is just not enough anymore. 

