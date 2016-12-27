Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees opposition - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Proposed Black Hawk County wind farm sees opposition

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Residents have been voicing their opposition to a proposed wind farm development in southern Black Hawk County.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier (http://bit.ly/2iA9sIh ) reports that RPM Access wants to build the Washburn Wind Farm, a 70 megawatt facility south of Waterloo.

Several people who live nearby have said they're concerned that the turbines could hurt their property values, kill bats and birds, throw ice from the blades and cause health issues due to low-frequency noise, motion and shadow flicker.

Company spokesman Felix Friedman says plans detailing the exact size, number and location of the turbines and other infrastructure may not be available until next summer. The energy company is offering lease payments to landowners and additional payments to surrounding property owners within a certain distance of the turbines.

