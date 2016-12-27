Burglars bust into fur shop, steal 1M dollars in merchandise - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Burglars bust into fur shop, steal 1M dollars in merchandise

Brazen burglars bust into a fur shop and make off with more than a million dollars in merchandise. 

Security camera video shows the crooks breaking the glass door. A falling bar conking one guy on the head. 

The thieves heading straight for the priciest furs, dashing out the door before police arrived. 

there's no word of any leads on the suspects.

