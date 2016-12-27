Driver injured, car destroyed in collision with semi carrying hay bales

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash earlier this month resulted in minor injuries and one destroyed car.

The collision happened at the intersection of W Avenue and 120th Street south of Sumner around 10:11 a.m. on December 23. Police say a Chevy impala going northbound lost control in dicey weather and crossed the center line, colliding with the Semi loaded with bales. Both vehicles went into the ditch after crashing.

37-year-old Brooke Myers of Sumner was driving the car, and was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. A 52-year-old Decorah man driving the Semi was uninjured in the collision. Police say the car in considered a total loss, while the Semi sustained around $2,500 in damage.