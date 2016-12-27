Two Dubuque felons sentenced to Federal Prison

Two felons from Dubuque, who stole firearms in a burglary in March 2016, were each sentenced last week to federal prison.

Arthur Robledo, 25, received a 57 month sentence after his June 30, 2016 guilty plea to one count of possession of firearms by a felon. His co-defendant, Adam Becker, 25, received a 71 month sentence after a July 5, 2016 guilty plea to the same crime.

Robledo and Becker were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Chief Judge Linda R. Reade. In their plea agreements, and at sentencing hearings, Robledo and Becker each admitted they stole firearms in a burglary in Dubuque, on March 29, 2016.

Chief Judge Reade found Robledo was affiliated with the "Latin Kings" gang, and posed a danger to the community.

At his sentencing hearing, Chief Judge Reade also found that on the night of Christmas, 2014, following an incident at a local bar, Robledo was intoxicated and acted in a "totally outrageous" manner by attempting to bite an East Dubuque, Illinois police officer, trying to spit blood on an officer, and threatening to have a number of law enforcement officers and their families beheaded.

In the 2014 incident, Robledo bragged that his family were members of the Los Zetas Mexican drug cartel and referenced the well-publicized assassinations of police officers in another state. Chief Judge observed Robledo's criminal activity was "escalating." as the 2016 burglary followed the 2014 incident and another burglary conviction in Iowa.

Chief Judge Reade found Becker had a "very concerning criminal history," which included multiple burglary convictions involving firearms. Judge Reade characterized Becker as a "serial burglar" at "extremely high risk to recidivate." She indicated Becker had committed "the same offense over and over again" yet had received leniency in state court.