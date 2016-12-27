UPDATE: 1st Ave in Cedar Rapids now open after suspicious device investigation

UPDATE: The scene has cleared and parents are taking kids home.

Police are still investigation exactly what the device was.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Parents confirm there are kids inside the Day School, which the suspicious device/package is in front of.

Cedar Rapids Day School website says it enrolls infants through kindergarteners.

Police are looking into suspicious device near school.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

The City of Cedar Rapids confirms a suspicious package was found and the bomb squad is investigating.

Police have blocked off 1st Avenue East for several blocks.

Our crew on the scene saw Cedar Rapids Police use their bomb robot to remove an item.

We are working to learn more information and will update this story as the situation develops.