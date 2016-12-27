Carrie Fisher dead at age 60

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, according to multiple news sources.

Fisher suffered a heart attack while on an airplane last Friday.

Fisher was best known for Princess Leia in George Lucas' epic movie series Star Wars. Fisher, who had recently wrapped the filming of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," the second of three new "Star Wars" films, was in the midst of a tour to promote her eight book, an autobiography called "The Princess Diarist," when she suffered the medical emergency.