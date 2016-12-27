Buffalo Bills fire head coach Rex Ryan

The Buffalo Bills announced via the team's Twitter page this morning that head coach Rex Ryan has been fired ahead of the team's final game of the 2016 season.

Ryan served just short of two seasons of his five year, $27.5 million contract he signed prior to the 2015 season. He's best known for coaching the New York Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship Games in 2009 and 2010, but has also coached for 10 different college and NFL teams in various capacities since starting as a graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky in 1987.

Ryan's all-time head coaching record in the NFL is 61-65, including going 15-16 with Buffalo. Rex's brother Rob has also been fired by Buffalo -- he was the team's assistant head coach. Offensive coordinator and fellow assistant head coach Anthony Lynn has been named the team's interim head coach for the Bills' (7-8) Week 17 road match-up with the Jets (4-11).