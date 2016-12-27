Dubuque Regional Airport evacuate passengers over suspicious package

Dubuque Regional Airport evacuate passengers over suspicious pac - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Sara Belmont
Dubuque Regional Airport saying "officials state passengers were evacuated this morning from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint and secured hold areas due to a suspicious package found during passenger and package screening."

They also say local authorities were notified and secured the area as part of safety precautions and procedures in place. Passengers were allowed to continue screening after package was cleared by local authorities and TSA officials.

