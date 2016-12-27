State authorities join investigation of 'suspicious' death

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) - State officers have joined the investigation of what authorities say is the "suspicious" death of an eastern Iowa man.

Police found the body of 59-year-old James Remakel at a home in Bellevue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Remakel's death appears suspicious but they haven't explained the circumstances that led them to that preliminary conclusion.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.