State authorities join investigation of 'suspicious' death

State authorities join investigation of 'suspicious' death

BELLEVUE, Iowa (AP) - State officers have joined the investigation of what authorities say is the "suspicious" death of an eastern Iowa man.

Police found the body of 59-year-old James Remakel at a home in Bellevue around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities say Remakel's death appears suspicious but they haven't explained the circumstances that led them to that preliminary conclusion.

An autopsy has been ordered.

