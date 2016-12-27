Illinois man dies in Jasper County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Illinois man dies in Jasper County crash

Written by Jalyn Souchek, Reporter
JASPER COUNTY (KWWL) -

An Illinois man is dead following a three vehicle crash on I-80 in Jasper County.

According to Iowa State Patrol, James Kunsman, 53, of Downers Grove, Illinois, was killed. 

Michael Burdell, 64, of West Chester, Illinois, was traveling westbound on I-80 when he crossed into the shoulder area of the road and struck another vehicle driven by 21 year-old Austin McFadden of Mingo, Iowa, before crossing over both lanes and striking the cable barriers.

McFadden's vehicle collided with the rear trailer of Kunsman's vehicle but the release doesn't go into more detail.

