TSA lists wildest carry-on items of 2016

The TSA made some outrageous finds this year when it comes to what people decide to stash in their carry-on luggage.



Of the wildest items found, there was a bladed dragon claw found in Atlanta. There was also a gold-plated, bullet-decorated oxygen mask. It's legal to carry it on a plane, but perhaps better to leave at home.



The TSA also found a bat with barbed wire, well-known to "Walking Dead" fans, which makes the list as a "carry-on no-no."