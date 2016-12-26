UPDATE: Bellevue death ruled homicide

UPDATE: The death has now been ruled a homicide. Autopsy results show the cause was "multiple sharp edged entries."

The lead investigator for the case tells KWWL an "edged weapon" was used.

The news comes as a surprise to Camryn Reeg and Tara Linden who work next door to the house 59-year-old James Remakel's body was found in.

"I've seen Jim a couple of times. I was pretty shocked to hear that it happened," said Reeg.

Linden added, "I was shocked, and nervous, because I work here and it's just crazy to think that it happened right next door to where we work."

Richard Rahn with the Department of Criminal Investigations won't say if they have any suspects, but does say they are actively conducting interviews.

He won't reveal if they believe the victim knew the person who allegedly murdered him.

Both Reeg and Linden say despite the shocking news, they still feel safe in Bellevue.

"Nothing like this has ever happened since I've been here, like a murder has never happened, but I know the community usually comes together during a death in a small town like this," Reeg said.

---------------------------------

A death investigation is underway at a home in Jackson County. Officers responding to the suspicious death in the 600 block of South Riverview St. in Bellevue.

59-year-old James Remakel's body was found inside the home and was taken to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny for an autopsy.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Division of Criminal Investigation are helping with the case.