UPDATE: Gladbrook home destroyed in fire

Gladbrook home destroyed in fire

Written by Sara Belmont
UPDATE:  The home was destroyed in the fire, but nobody was injured.  The cause is not yet known.

Crews are at the scene of a house fire at 1230 170th Street in Gladbrook.

We hear multiple crews are on scene.

We have a reporter on site.

This is a developing story. Stay with KWWL and KWWL.com for all the latest information.

