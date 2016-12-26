UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Dubuque County rollover crash

UPDATE:

The Dubuque County Sheriff's Office has identified the man killed in a crash Monday morning.

They say Daniel Melloy, 61, of Bernard is dead.

Authorities say he wasn't wearing a seat belt, and was ejected from his Chevy Tracker after it rolled into the median along Highway 151.

He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque where he was pronounced dead.

PREVIOUS:

A 61-year-old man died following a rollover crash in Dubuque County this morning.

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald and the Dubuque County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened around 6:50 a.m. this morning along U.S. 151 near Gehl Lane, east of Cascade. The man was traveling southbound when he lost control and rolled into the median. He was also reportedly ejected from the car, and taken to a hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead after arrival.

The identity of the man has not yet been identified, as the crash continues to be investigated today.