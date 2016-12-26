Two families filing lawsuits after Oakland warehouse fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two families filing lawsuits after Oakland warehouse fire

Written by Sara Belmont
(CNN) - Families of two California warehouse fire victims have filed lawsuits against several people.
They're suing the building owner, party promoters, the city of Oakland, and Alameda county for the deadly ghost ship fire.
An attorney for the families explained the basis for the lawsuit.The warehouse fire killed 36 people earlier this month. More than 10 complaints were filed about the warehouse, according to city records.

The building had not been inspected in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

