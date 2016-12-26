Charge against ex-Iowa judge came days after union hearing

Authorities charged a whistleblowing former Iowa judge with insurance fraud just days after she appeared in court challenging her two-year-old firing over the same allegation.

Former Administrative Law Judge Susan Ackerman joined AFSCME Iowa Council 61 on Dec. 16 in asking a judge to throw out a deeply flawed arbitration decision that upheld her termination.

Four days later, Ackerman received notice that she was charged with a felony for allegedly falsely certifying that her daughter was single so that she could qualify for state health insurance in 2013. Another of Ackerman's daughters alleged last week the timing appeared retaliatory, but authorities denied that.

Ackerman was fired in January 2015, months after testifying that Gov. Terry Branstad's administration had pressured judges to favor employers over workers in unemployment benefits disputes.

Arbitrator John Sandy upheld the firing a year later. But AFSCME argues that he demonstrated bias because he accidentally recorded himself disparaging Ackerman after the hearing.

The Iowa Public Employment Relations Board agreed in August that Sandy's decision had "substantive inaccuracies and omissions" and suspended him six months. A judge is expected to rule soon on whether to uphold the decision or order a new arbitration hearing.

