VIDEO: Dash cam shows deer inches from police cruiser

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Dashing through the snow, a deer comes dangerously close to a police cruiser in Oregon.

State police dash cam video shows a deer run across a snowy highway, and the animal comes within just inches of the cruiser.

Fortunately, the deer made it safely across the road and didn't hit the vehicle.

