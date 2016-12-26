Child donates to Cedar Rapids PD; money then used to help a fami - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Child donates to Cedar Rapids PD; money then used to help a family

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A child's donation ended up saving a family's Christmas this year.

According to the Cedar Rapids Police Facebook page, on Christmas Eve, a child named Gracie dropped off five cards to the Cedar Rapids Police Department with her parents. Inside each card was $100.

Cedar Rapids Police say they don't accept gifts, so they had planned to donate it to the Cedar Rapids Police Protective Charity to give back to the community.

However, a short time later, officers were dispatched to a home that was burglarized. A family's Christmas gifts were stolen, including presents for a 4-year-old child.

The family couldn't afford to replace the items.

So, the officers decided to surprise the family with replacement gifts. Some officers went shopping, using Gracie's donations, and people in the community asked what the officers were doing. When they found out, people donated another $350.


Cedar Rapids Police say, on their Facebook page, the Christmas presents were given to the family on Christmas Eve.

