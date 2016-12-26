Remembering George Michael: pop superstar dies of heart failure at 53

By GREGORY KATZ

Associated Press



LONDON (AP) -- British pop superstar George Michael, who led a troubled life despite his magnificent voice and enduring popularity with fans around the world, has died at the age of 53.



Michael's manager, Michael Lippman, said Sunday that the cause of death was heart failure. Before Lippmann's announcement, police had issued a statement calling Michael's death at his home in Goring, England, "unexplained but not suspicious."



The singer reached early fame with WHAM! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with daring social and personal commentary.



The loss of Michael continues a year of grief in the music industry, with David Bowie, Prince and Glenn Frey among those dying.