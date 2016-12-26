Fragments of Russian plane found - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Fragments of Russian plane found

MOSCOW (AP) -- The Russian emergency ministry says rescue workers have found fragments of the military jet that crashed into the Black Sea.

More than 3,000 Russian rescue workers on 32 ships have been searching the area where the plane went down with 92 people on board.

The plane left Sochi, headed for Syria. And it was carrying dozens of singers in Russia's world-famous military choir. Russia's Transport minister says either pilot error or a technical problem caused the crash.

