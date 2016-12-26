ATM stolen from Rockwell bank early on Christmas Day - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

ATM stolen from Rockwell bank early on Christmas Day

ROCKWELL, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say an ATM was stolen from a Rockwell bank early on Christmas Day.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that the ATM was taken from First Security Bank a little after 3 a.m. Sunday. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office reports that the bank property sustained extensive damage.

Authorities have not said how much cash was lost to the thief or thieves.

