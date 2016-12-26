Longtime Des Moines church treasurer charged with theft

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A woman who'd watched over the money of a Des Moines church for the past 15 years has been accused of stealing from it.

Court records say 69-year-old Carol Padgett is charged with seven felony counts of theft. She's accused of taking up to $70,000 from Unity Lutheran Church over the past seven years. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Monday from The Associated Press.

The church's attorney says an anonymous donor has made a contribution to the church to help keep its doors open.