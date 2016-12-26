A New Orleans Saints player hosts Christmas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

A New Orleans Saints player hosts Christmas

Written by Casey Allbee
One football player spread holiday cheer to children in his city.

Roman Harper, a New Orleans Saints player, hosted a "PJ and Presents Party" with the help of his organization, Hope 41 Foundation.

35 kids showed up in their pajamas and received gifts, a home cooked meal, and play time with Harper and his teammates.

Harper says it is all to help the neighborhood and give back to the community.

