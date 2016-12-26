2 dead, 4 wounded in night club shooting - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

2 dead, 4 wounded in night club shooting

(CNN) -

Two are dead and four are wounded after a shooting at a night club on Christmas morning. 

A man came back into a nightclub in New York and opened fire after he was kicked out of a late night Christmas party.

A community activist says he has filed multiple complaints about the club and what he calls their illegal parties. 

He says the shooting could have been prevented if the city would have closed the building down.

