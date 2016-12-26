Unhappy returns after Christmas

Need to return a gift you received yesterday? You are not alone.

Retailers across the country may see as many shoppers the day after Christmas as they did leading up to the holiday.

The reason, however, is to return gifts that are broken, don't work, or don't fit.

Experts say people usually return one out of every ten gifts they received.

Many retailers may see the returns as an "open box" merchandise or may need to send the gifts back to the liquidator or wholesaler. Best Buy is said to do this often.

There is a lot of pressure on retailers to make customers happy, even when some customers are exploiting the transaction.