Man says he spent night trapped in truck before escaping

FAYETTE, Iowa (AP) -- A West Union man has told authorities he spent a night trapped in his crumpled truck before escaping.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred around 7 p.m. Thursday a couple miles north of Fayette. A deputy says 28-year-old Austin Ruroden lost control of his northbound pickup. It ran across the roadway into a ditch and struck a concrete culvert.

Ruroden told The Des Moines Register from his hospital bed that he "just went into survival mode." He says he was trapped until he could free himself Friday morning and make it up to a roadway shoulder, where a motorist spotted him.

Ruroden says he's being treated at a Waterloo hospital for lacerations, several broken ribs and a broken ankle.