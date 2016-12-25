Shooting sends one to hospital, suspect in custody - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Shooting sends one to hospital, suspect in custody

BENTON COUNTY (KWWL) -

UPDATE: Police say Steele Lee Unkrich of Van Horne is facing charges connected to the shooting.

He's facing multiple felony charges. He's currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

The shooting investigation continues.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Benton County, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. 

They say they were responding to a report of a shooting in Van Horne around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

A suspect was taken into custody on highway 30, in Tama County, by Benton and Tama County authorities and Iowa State Troopers.

No further suspects are believed involved. Officials say the two men are believed to know each other. 

Stay with KWWL as this story develops.

