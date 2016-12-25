Crews responding to Tama County house fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews responding to Tama County house fire

Written by Taylor Bailey, Reporter
TAMA COUNTY (KWWL) -

Toledo fire fighters were called to a house fire in the 3300 block of N. Ave in Tama County.

At this time fire fighters say there are no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Three fire crews are on scene, including Toledo Fire Department.

