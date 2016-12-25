Families spend time together at the movies Christmas Day

The popcorn is ready for one of the busiest days of the year for movie theaters.

On Christmas Day families coming out to the AMC Star Dubuque. "Something new, a new tradition for us. We usually go home to my family to the suburbs of Chicago and we forgo that tradition this year, so we thought why not come out to a movie," said Melissa Lavenz.

The movies is one of the few places open for business on Christmas. It's a big deal for the film industry that translates to big sales.

There's one particular movie attracting a lot of attention right now. "We decided to go to the new Star Wars movie, Rogue One. We're big Star Wars fans we saw the first original six so we decided we'd come see this one," said Jacob Grover of Dyersville.

Big ticket sales also mean big bucks for concessions. That's where cinemas make majority of their profit.

Although movie goers are spending some of Christmas Day at the movies, they're not forgetting it's all really about spending time with the ones you care about the most.