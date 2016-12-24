Thieves steal more than $1,500 in merchandise

Cedar Rapids police say two people stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise from Kohl's this week.

Police believe the two people in these surveillance pictures were responsible for the theft, and they're asking the public to identify them.

Police believe the two thieves might be responsible to thefts in other businesses.

As you can see, they were seen driving away in a white Chrysler on Thursday.

If you have any information, please call police at 286-5491 and reference case #2016-20340.