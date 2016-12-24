Dubuque officer injured after squad car is rear-ended - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

A Dubuque officer is injured after his squad car is rear-ended.

Police say officer Brandon Gudenkauf, 24, was working at the scene of another accident on Friday night on the 300 block of West Locust Street.

That's when another car, driven by Shakina Anderson-Bosveld struck officer Gudenkauf's vehicle.

He complained of back pain and went to the hospital. 

Anderson-Bosveld was cited for driving with a suspended license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to maintain control and operation without registration card. 

