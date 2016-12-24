Iowa driver in hospital after being trapped in vehicle overnight

A driver is in the hospital after losing control of his car.

On Friday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle accident just north of 16857 Lincoln Road.

An investigating deputy determined that on Thursday night around 7:00 p.m., 28-year-old Austin David Michael Ruroden of West Union was traveling North in his 1999 Chevrolet pickup when he lost control of the vehicle, crossed the centerline and entered the west ditch and struck a cement box culvert.

Ruroden remained trapped in his vehicle overnight, managing to free himself from the vehicle the next morning and make his way to the shoulder of the roadway where he was discovered by a passing motorist.

Ruroden was transported to Palmer Hospital where he was treated for multiple fractures, internal injuries and lacerations. Ruroden was later transferred Allen Hospital in Waterloo. His vehicle is considered a total loss.

Charges are pending.