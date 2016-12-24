Iowa doctor to pay $5,000 fine, refrain from surgery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A former Cedar Rapids brain and spine surgeon who was accused of gross malpractice has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and refrain from performing surgery.

David Segal reached a settlement with the Iowa Board of Medicine. The board, which licenses physicians, filed administrative charges against him in 2015 alleging that he failed to prevent "excessive infections" among his patients and that he used an inappropriate technique to manage leaking spinal fluid after operations.

Segal's lawyer, Guy Cook, says the doctor denies providing poor medical care but agreed to settle the case to avoid further legal costs. Cook says Segal voluntarily stopped performing surgeries in an abundance of caution because of health issues