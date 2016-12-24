Northern Iowa woman killed in highway crash near Blairsburg - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

BLAIRSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- A Clarion woman was killed in a in a car crash two days after she graduated from the University of Northern Iowa.
   Authorities say 24-year-old Andrea Urrutia Matul was driving north on Highway 69 on Monday when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound vehicle near Blairsburg, in Hamilton County.
   The Iowa State Patrol says Matul lost control of her vehicle on the slush-covered road shortly after noon. According to her obituary, Matul was born in Guatemala but moved to the United States in 2000 and graduated from Clarion High School in 2011. She performed with the University of Northern Iowa's dance club.

