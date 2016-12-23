Record travel this holiday season - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Record travel this holiday season

Written by Shirley Descorbeth, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Preparing for holiday travel -- millions of people around the country are traveling countless hours to connect with friends and family.

"I'm from Colorado Springs, Colorado...we pulled out of our driveway this morning at 5:20 a.m., Colorado time," said Rich Bender who is driving to his hometown of Boscobel, Wisconsin.

At a gas station in Dubuque, many are making a pit stop along their journey.

AAA says most travelers will drive this holiday season -- more than 96-million. That's 1.5-million more than last year. 

Travel experts say gas prices are likely the reason why more people are traveling this year.

With most people traveling by car in winter conditions, experts have some tips before hitting the road. Make sure you inspect your tires, check your windshield wipers, also pack an emergency kit.

As for air travel, more than 6-million people will be flying to get to their holiday destinations.

