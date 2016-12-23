Mayoral Santa makes early stop in Waterloo

Santa Claus made an early stop in Waterloo, dropping off gifts for families in need.

Dozens of kids were given gifts this Christmas from Taking Back Waterloo.

A familiar face knocked on a Waterloo family's door.

"And then I heard a 'HO HO' and then Santa came," said 7-year-old Angeliya Sutton.

Santa and his elves from Taking Back Waterloo dropped off several gifts for the Sutton family.

Santa Mayor Hart was honored to help this family.

"It actually kind of touched my heart a little bit," said Mayor Hart. "I got a little choked up because sometimes we can feel so comfortable that we are able to provide this for families. There's a lot of families in our community that are facing challenges and I'm not saying that Christmas is all about gifts, but it's about giving, it's about hope and it's about an opportunity more so than just receiving gifts."

The Sutton's are grateful for the support from the community.

"Times are hard, so to be able to have this opportunity is such a blessing," said Angela Sutton, Waterloo. "I cried, I laughed, I smiled, I danced around and everything, it's just a blessing."

The mother of three says she doesn't know if she's more excited or her kids, for Christmas morning, when they open up the gifts that Santa and his elves brought.

"I'm excited, it's a relief to know that my kids will have something under the tree," said Angela. "It might not be five million presents, but it's presents sent with love and I guess that to me is what means the most."

The Sutton's home was only the first stop for Mayor Hart Friday night.

He continued with his elves to a few more houses in the community.

Taking Back Waterloo provided gifts to nine families this Christmas.

