Lost teddy bear goes on airport adventure before being reunited

By WDIV-TV

An eight-year-old girl who lost her teddy bear at the Detroit airport now has her beloved Teddy back, but not before he went on an amazing adventure. All these photos were taken by airport employee, Steve Laudeman, who found Teddy.

It turns out he's a Facebook friend and an old high school friend of the little girl's mother. The girl's mother had posted on Facebook that her daughter had lost Teddy at the airport.

Laudeman then posted these photos on Facebook so the little girl could see Teddy's excellent adventure. Teddy and the girl were finally reunited, just in time for Christmas.

