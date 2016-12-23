Women's hockey players to get attendance-based bonuses

The National Women's Hockey League and its players have agreed to an attendance-based bonus structure to settle a dispute over player salaries.

Under the deal, players will receive all proceeds from ticket sales beyond the first 500 tickets. Home and road teams will split the money evenly.

The players also receive a salary and 15 percent of revenue from their own jerseys.

In its second year, the NWHL is the first North American women's hockey league to pay player salaries. The league announced last month that it was running out of money and needed to cut salaries in half. Players talked about a walkout before agreeing to play through the dispute.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.