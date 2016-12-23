Dubuque woman's wish granted before she loses her vision

Even a game of cards can sometimes be difficult for Bailey Schaul, who is slowly losing her vision.

The 20-year-old was diagnosed with Wolfram Syndrome, a genetic disorder that causes insulin dependent diabetes.

That disorder is slowly taking her eyesight from her.

"About 60 percent of people with Wolfram Syndrome will end up going completely blind," Schaul said.

Doctors say she'll most likely be part of that 60 percent.

So her dad decided to do something for her--something amazing before she loses her sight altogether.

He mentioned it to his employees at Express Employment Professionals, where he is a co-owner of the Dubuque branch. Word got to the CEO of the company, who decided to fly Bailey and her dad to Dallas to catch a Cowboys game and watch pregame warm-ups on the field.

"I felt super lucky, I was shocked."

She took it all in--the sounds, the smells, and of course, the sights.

"I walked in and everything was so huge, like for me with no vision, it was big enough for me to see," she said.

Bailey was beyond thrilled that they had the chance to stand so close to so many of the players she watches every week.

"I would've been so thrilled just to go to a came, and felt so lucky for that. But not only that, I was on the field, I got to see them, I got to be a part of everything," Bailey said.

And what a game for her to be sent to--the Cowboys came back in the 4th quarter to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-20.

"It was awesome, something that you can't forget, and I was super lucky to go in there and see it," she said.

That day she made memories that will shine brightly long after her vision has faded.

"If I do go blind, it's gonna be one of those things that I can still look back and see everything, can still hear the crowd and visualize everything."