Authorities respond to fire in Dubuque

Written by Shirley Descorbeth
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Firefighters respond to a duplex fire in Dubuque.

It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1700 block of Locust Street.

Authorities say it started in the kitchen.

One man was inside the apartment at the time. He hurt his foot going down the stairs.

However, no one was injured by the fire. 

