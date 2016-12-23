Slick traveling conditions in weekend outlook

As many hit the roads traveling for the holidays, they're running into trouble during their commute. KWWL Meteorologist expect a mix of snow, rain and sleet all across eastern Iowa making the roads slushy and slick.

A relentless winter assault has many experiencing bad visibility. Some drivers have even found themselves sliding off the side of the road.

Semi-drivers are leaving their jackknifed semi-trailers on the side of I380. Other commuters, those traveling for the holidays, are experiencing a big delay.

Janet and John Duncan, who are traveling from Kentucky to Mason City, found themselves struggling with poor road conditions.

"Please be careful because it was literally smooth sailing, no ice, no snow, anything on the road," said Janet Duncan. "And then all of a sudden we hit an ice patch. So don't assume that every part of the road is no ice, because we didn't see any until we hit one. We just give God Glory because it could've been worse."

The Duncans were pulled out by a tow truck, and were able to get back on the road safe and sound.

RJ VanDale from L&M Trucking, who pulled the couple out said he's helped several drivers, all during the start of the storm.

"People just need to slow down and take their time, and most these things you can prevent just by doing that," said VanDale. "If you see emergency vehicles on the side of the road - tow trucks, police, DOT trucks - move over a lane, give us room to work."

Iowa DOT says they're prepared with trucks all across eastern Iowa for the winter weather.