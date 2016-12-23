Dr. Mark Nook prepares for UNI presidency

Dr. Mark Nook is getting ready to take over University of Northern Iowa's presidential position.

Montana State University Billings Chancellor Dr. Mark Nook emerged as the Iowa Board of Regents' selection to become UNI's next president.

Dr. Nook was chosen at the beginning of December after making a visit to campus as the third finalist among nearly 50 applicants.

He was spent some time with family in Wisconsin before his big transition to University of Northern Iowa's top role.

UNI's campus is quiet and snow while students wrapped up finals to prepare for the next semester.

Meantime, Dr. Nook expresses his excitement to take the lead as UNI's next president.

"It is home for me. I'm a native Iowan. My wife is from the mid west from southwestern Minnesota. So, this is close to home," Dr. Nook said.

With Dr. Nook wrapping up his affairs at MSUB, he tells me, he's excited to move into the President's home here in Cedar Falls by the end of January.

"It makes these transitions a lot easier. I don't have to worry about selling a home or buying a home, and the president's home there at UNI is such a wonderful facility," Dr. Nook said.

A few students and faculty members seem surprised the board of regents chose Dr. Nook over current interim president, Dr. Jim Wohlpart, but they're excited he's staying with UNI.

"I'm very excited he's going to be our current provost. I really liked what he did. I really like what he had to say when he came to our meetings. I just think that he's got a lot of good vision I'd like to see continue here at UNI," UNI student and faculty member, Susie Grover said.

"Jim is a class guy, and he and I have already started to build that relationship that's so critical for a president and provost," Dr. Nook said.

Dr. Nook said he's had the chance to already meet with UNI interim-president Dr. Jim Wohlpart, and he's confident they'll make a great team.

Dr. Nook graduated from Iowa State with his master's degree in Astrophysics in 1983.

He'll serve as UNI's 11th president, beginning his tenure on a three-year contract, according to the university.