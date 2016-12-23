Authorities name officer who shot man at Bettendorf store

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have released the name of a Bettendorf officer who shot a man who was holding a toy gun in a store.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Friday named the officer involved as Lt. Kent Keeshan, a 22-year veteran of the department. He is on administrative leave while authorities investigate the matter.

The shooting happened Monday night when Bettendorf officers were sent to a Home Depot to check a disturbance. Officers confronted a man with what appeared to be a handgun but turned out to be a realistic-looking air gun.

Keeshan shot the man, identified as Joshua Price, of Bettendorf. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

