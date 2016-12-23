Area growth brings new high school to North Liberty

A new eastern Iowa high school is expected to be home to around 700 students in the fall.

Construction is underway at Liberty High School in North Liberty which will add a third high school to the Iowa City Community School District.

Liberty High School Principal Scott Kibby gave KWWL a tour of the new school.

The school is a result of the North Liberty population with has grown 37% in the last five years.

Kibby can already picture the school being open.

"You can kind of see kids bustling in this area," Kibby said while pointing out a foyer area.

Liberty Lightning will be a new team for area schools to take on in sports.

"It will be three courts going this way and then the bleachers will come down from the sides," Kibby said while showing us the gym.

An auditorium will seat 800 people and is complete with an orchestra pit.

Liberty High School plans on being home to 700 students to start but it's expected to hit its current capacity of 1,000 very quickly.

Kibby says next year people can expect to already start hearing talk of expanding the new school.

"The school is in a U here, so they'll simply fill it in and make it a square," Kibby said pointing out the window.

Once expanded into a square the area will feature an outdoor courtyard in the middle, the expansion will add 500 more seats.

"There's still projected heavy growth in the North Liberty area so yeah the school district acted and served those families here on the north end," Kibby says.

The school is also bringing jobs to the community, they are currently accepting application to fill around 30 teaching and head coaching positions.

Juniors and seniors who currently go to Iowa City West High School and live within the Liberty boundary will have the option of which school they go to next fall.

Underclassmen within the Liberty boundary will have to go to Liberty High come fall.

The new school should help alleviate some of the capacity at Iowa City West which currently has around 2100 students.