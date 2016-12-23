Cedar Rapids man admits to using a child to make pornography

A 23-year-old Cedar Rapids has pleaded guilty to knowingly using a child to produce child porn.

Michael Bordman was convicted of one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and one count of Possession of Child Pornography in federal court yesterday. During the plea hearing, Bordman admitted that he used a child to make pornography between 2015 and this year. He also admitted to having child pornography on his phone.

Bordman now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a possible maximum of 50 years, with $500,000 in fines and a supervised release of five years after a possible release from prison. His sentencing date hasn't been set.

The case was brought by Project Safe Childhood -- a Department of Justice initiative which combats child exploitation and abuse nationwide.