Authorities rule Waterloo man's parking ramp death accidental

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) -- State authorities say a man's fatal fall from a downtown Waterloo parking ramp was an accident.

Fifty-two-year-old Michael Peterson, of Cedar Falls, was found injured in an alley next to the ramp the night of Oct. 11. Authorities say he died later at a hospital.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Iowa State Medical Examiner's Office ruled earlier this month that Peterson died of blunt force injuries and that his death was accidental.

Police say there were no security cameras in the area.



