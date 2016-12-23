DeWitt Police find woman's body near alley; identity released

A woman was found unresponsive this week in DeWitt, and now police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are looking into the incident.



According to DeWitt Police, around 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, police responded to a woman not breathing near the alley outside a residence in the 1200 block of 6th Ave. Officers found an unresponsive 45-year-old female from Maquoketa.



Police say the woman has been identified as Lana Marie Henson of Maquoketa. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.



Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding the death to contact DeWitt Police at 563-659-3145, or the Iowa DCI at 563-370-5109. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015.

