Frosty The Snowman captured in boy's X-Ray - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Frosty The Snowman captured in boy's X-Ray

Posted: Updated:
(NBC) -

This is an x-ray you have to see to believe.

A 12-year-old boy in Tennessee has the Christmas spirit shining from within.

He was messing around with a small frosty figurine when it got stuck in his throat.

You can even see it on his x-ray!

Doctors say he's going to be fine, and the family is thinking about making the x-ray their Christmas card next year!

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.