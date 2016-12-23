Denny's and other restaurants open for Christmas - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Denny's and other restaurants open for Christmas

Looking to head out for a meal on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Some restaurants will be serving Christmas cheer over the weekend.

Denny's will be open 24 hours on Christmas Day to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The chain served 1.6 million people on Christmas Day last year, which made it the busiest day for the diner for the sixth year. 

Applebee's and Starbucks will be open as well on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but at varying times and locations. 

